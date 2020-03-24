Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have taken special measures against spread of Coronavirus and to secure its officials and visitors from the pandemic.

As the officials have been using surgical masks and gloves while on duty, all the visitors would be allowed into the police offices after thorough screening.

All necessary medical equipment and facilities are being ensured at the offices so as to secure the staff from the virus, the officialssaid. All necessary sanitizers and masks are also being ensured in police vans, they furthersaid.

A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair of IG Islamabad in which the senior police officers been directed to contact residents of slum areas in the capital so sensitise them about the virus.

Islamabad police have also decided to set up a control room to provide guidance and assistance to citizens during lock down in the city. The meeting decided to start a training programme for personnel of the force on how to protect themselves against Coronavirus.

It was also decided that citizens will also be educated about precautionary measures through a special awareness campaign. The control-room would promptly respond to the complaints of the citizens.

The IGP directed all SPs to conduct meetings with the representatives of civil society and people of slum areas to sensitise them about challenging situation and protective measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Operations)Waqar-ud-Din Syed has directed all the police stations to ensure screening test of accused from the area hospital before sending them to lockup.

The DIG has issued special directions in the wake of possible Coronavirus spread and for the protection of police personnel and the accused.

Waqar-ud-Din Syed also ordered to ensure the availability of soap, tissue paper, and water at all entry points of police offices as well as in the police stations. He asked the police stations staff to maintain a distance of minimum six feet between the visitors and the accused besides wearing gloves while receiving applications from them.

He said hand sanitizers and tissue papers should be available in all police mobiles as well. The DIG said that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured.

He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus. He asked to contact Rescue 1122 in case of emergency or at helpline of district administration in case any assistance is needed.

Furthermore, a flag march participated by personnel of Islamabad police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers was conducted in the capital for awareness against Coronavirus. The flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas of the city. The flag march was also participated by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed and other officials and jawans of Islamabad police.

According to the IGP Islamabad, purpose of this campaign is to create awareness among residents against Coronavirus.

All institutions responsible for law enforcement are ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he said.

The IGP has appealed the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement.

He said precautionary measures are the only solution against Coronavirus and citizens should take care of their families.