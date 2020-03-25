ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the religious scholars to play their role in creating awareness amongst masses about the coronavirus and adopt precautionary measures.
Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Qibla Ayaz here on Tuesday, the President stressed that precaution is the only panacea to cope with this crisis. “The only way to survive this crisis is to observe preventive measures”, the president empahsised. He also stated that the people should practice social distancing and hygiene to stay safe.