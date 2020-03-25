Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the religious scholars to play their role in creating awareness amongst masses about the coro­navirus and adopt precautionary measures.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Chairman Islamic Ideology Coun­cil Qibla Ayaz here on Tuesday, the President stressed that precaution is the only panacea to cope with this crisis. “The only way to sur­vive this crisis is to observe preven­tive measures”, the president em­pahsised. He also stated that the people should practice social dis­tancing and hygiene to stay safe.