Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team is determined and ever ready to face the challenge of Coronavirus. She was briefing media in Islamabad Wednesday about decisions taken in cabinet meeting.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is taking timely steps after analysing the evolving situation at the national, regional, and international levels to prevent spread of the virus.Regarding decisions taken by the cabinet, she said it has been approved to pay profit on tax exemptions on foreign and commercial loans. She said the amount for per acre land of evacuee properties in Nankana Sahib has been approved to 45,000 rupees.

The Special Assistant said National History and Literary Heritage Division has been renamed as National Heritage and Culture Division. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was also briefed about economic indicators, which are showing improvement.