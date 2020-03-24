Share:

Four of a family tested positive for Covid-19 in Kamoki

Gujranwala - Four persons of same family were tested positive for coronavirus here in Kamoki on Tuesday taking the number of infected persons to seven in Gujranwala district.

Abdul Majeed (60) was diagnosed with coronavirus after his return from Saudi Arabia some days before. Later, his three relatives including Abdul Razaq (20), Hamad (9) and Hassan (5) have also been declared as corona patient which caused harassment in the area. All the said infected persons were resident of Habibpura Kamoki and the district administration and police have sealed the area and started corona tests of the suspected persons.

Body of drug addict found

Gujranwala - Body of an unidentified man was found here in front of DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.

It was told that citizens spotted a dead body in front of DHQ hospital early in the morning and informed the police. Civil Lines Police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital. Police sources said that victim was a drug addict and died due to overdose.

Man held, weapons seized

Gujranwala - Police have recovered illegal arms and arrested two accused here in Nowshera Virkan Police Station limits.

Reportedly, SHO Naeem Butt along with police party conducted raid at Village Bhadey and recovered two rifles, two Kalashinkoves and one gun. The police have arrested accused Ehsan Ullah and Manzoor Hussain and started investigations.

Violators of Section 144 grated bail

Sialkot - Magistrate Syed Mehmood Afzal has ordered to set free 16 accused who were arrested in case of violation of Section 144 CrPC by Head Marala Police. Magistrates courts had granted bail to accused of same case.

Two lac face masks handed over to CEO

Sialkot - Nekapura and Rangpura Police handed over about 0.2 million recovered face masks some days ago to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Asghar for distribution to citizens free of cost. However, the CEO health has been unable to distribute these masks to people so far.

The CEO Health Dr. Asghar said that the district administration had handed over the said face masks to health department but no permission letter was issued for their free of cost distribution as yet.