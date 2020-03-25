Share:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered on Wednesday a complete closure of three cities to curb COVID-19 spread, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cities are Riyadh, Mecca and Medina, and no one can leave or enter them.

The orders would take effect from Thursday, and the curfew will start from 3 p.m. local time instead of 7 p.m. in the three cities.

The king also banned leaving 13 cities as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken after the kingdom registered 205 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the largest rise in one day, increasing total cases to 767.

Saudi Arabia also registered on Tuesday the first death from the virus of an Afghani national, 51, in Medina.