ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday advised the general public to refrain from coming to the courts since their lawyers can approach the apex court or other courts of the country after taking precautionary measures and following the precautionary protocols.
The court said that the lawyers representing the litigants can approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan or other courts (as the case may be) after taking precautionary measures and following the precautionary protocols including screening put in place by the government as well as the Supreme Court of Pakistan and other courts.
It said that respecting and following precautionary measures advised and put in place by the government as well as the Supreme Court, the judicial organ of the State is available and performing its constitutional duties and functions to safeguard the rights of the citizens.
At the principal seat, Islamabad, three benches of the apex court on Tuesday worked according to the reduced roster issued in light of the policy spelt out in the meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee held on 19.03.2020.
All precautionary measures, including screening at all entry gates of lawyers as well as the court staff have been put in place and implemented, including placement of hand sanitizers and wash basins at a number of places in the building. Non-essential staff, employees over 50 and female staff have been permitted to work from home.
The various lawyers appeared before the benches where their cases were heard and appropriate orders passed. In line with the policy put in place in order to battle the situation arising out of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spelt out in the decisions taken in the meeting of 19th March, 2020, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad affirmed and reiterated that benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as the respective High Courts would be available in the Court premises to hear matters brought before them and pass appropriate orders as may be necessary.