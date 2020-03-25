Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tues­day advised the general public to re­frain from coming to the courts since their lawyers can approach the apex court or other courts of the country after taking precautionary measures and following the precautionary pro­tocols.

The court said that the lawyers rep­resenting the litigants can approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan or oth­er courts (as the case may be) after taking precautionary measures and following the precautionary protocols including screening put in place by the government as well as the Supreme Court of Pakistan and other courts.

It said that respecting and following precautionary measures advised and put in place by the government as well as the Supreme Court, the judicial organ of the State is available and performing its constitutional duties and functions to safeguard the rights of the citizens.

At the principal seat, Islamabad, three benches of the apex court on Tuesday worked according to the re­duced roster issued in light of the policy spelt out in the meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee held on 19.03.2020.

All precautionary measures, includ­ing screening at all entry gates of law­yers as well as the court staff have been put in place and implemented, includ­ing placement of hand sanitizers and wash basins at a number of places in the building. Non-essential staff, em­ployees over 50 and female staff have been permitted to work from home.

The various lawyers appeared be­fore the benches where their cas­es were heard and appropriate or­ders passed. In line with the policy put in place in order to battle the sit­uation arising out of the Coronavi­rus (COVID-19) spelt out in the de­cisions taken in the meeting of 19th March, 2020, the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad affirmed and reiterated that benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as the respective High Courts would be available in the Court premises to hear matters brought before them and pass appropriate orders as may be necessary.