Sialkot-Lahore High Court has issued a notification in the wake of coronavirus pandemic according to which sessions judges will take up the pre-arrest bail matters and magistrates will proceed with remand matters.

However, magistrates will visit jails for proceeding into judicial remands. Female jugdes/magistrates and female judicial staff will be exempted from duty. The female staff will be on leave. No one will be allowed to enter court premises. However, in any emergency case, the permission would be admissible. All judicial staff including judges/magistrates will be bound to wear face masks and gloves and they will keep sanitizer in their pockets every time to wash hands. District and sessions judges will contact President of Bar Association. District and session judges will contact district administration to get face masks, gloves and sanitizers to provide judges/magistrates and other judicial staff. All judges and magistrates will be bound to end proceedings of all cases till 10 am till the coronavirus disease threat.