Rahim yar Khan -Government of Sindh has banned transportation of wheat from Sindh to Punjab province, hence Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab is facing shortages pushing prices to Rs 1750 per 40kg and accordingly the flour prices have also showing upward trend.

Sindh government intends to buy more wheat to ensure food security keeping in view coronavirus crisis. Hopefully wheat crop will be harvested in Punjab during coming weeks that will bring down and stabilise wheat and flour prices.