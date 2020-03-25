Share:

ISLAMABAD - The renowned late singer Shehnaz Begum was remembered by the music community on her first death anniversary across the country on Tuesday.

Shehnaz Begum was born on January 2, 1952 in Dhaka to M Fazlul Haq and Asiya Haq, her parents named her Shehnaz Rehmatullah initially which was changed later.

Rahmatullah debuted in singing at the age of 11, as a playback singer for the film Notun Sur in 1963 while she first performed on television in 1964.

She sang in Bangladeshi and Pakistani films, she mostly sang patriotic songs as in the late 1960s and early 1970s, she sang patriotic songs such as Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe and Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan.