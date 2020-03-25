Share:

Lahore - CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has warned that lockdown designed to stop corona’s spread, will be implemented in letter and spirit and crackdown on violators will be made accordingly. He was addressing a meeting of senior police officers. He said lockdown should be taken seriously for the sake of lives of others. “Special teams have been formed at every police division level to prevent lockdown violations,” he said. The meeting considered the steps taken so far and the situation after the imposition of lockdown. The CCPO expressed satisfaction that the police have so far registered 233 cases in connection with the corona emergency and arrested 548 people. On March 23, a total of 201 cases were registered against section 144 for breach of statute. He said action was taken against 32 accused of selling expensive masks and sanitizers. He directed that all divisional SPs to enforce lockdown strictly. Zulfiqar Hameed appealed that citizens should not leave their homes without an emergency. “Action will be taken against those who violate government sanctions,” he warned. Minimum social interaction was in our interest. Cooperate with government efforts by voluntarily implementing lockdown, he advised.