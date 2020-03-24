Share:

MULTAN-A telemedicine centre, a facility from where people could seek advice from doctors by telephone round the clock, was launched here on Tuesday.

Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha inaugurated the centre located at IT room.

Advice could be sought about cornovirus, besides other health related issue including ear, nose and throat (ENT), paeds medicine, surgery, ophthalmology (eyes), post gynaecology (mother and child), medicines and other major departments.

Briefing the media, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said the centre would extend the services of ambulance of 1122 too in case a patient needs it after the doctor took his history.

The service would be available for 24 hours, he said, and advised the people to avail themselves of the facility instead of pouring in the hospital unnecessarily.

The step has been initiated keeping in view the situation of corona cases, the VC stated, adding, that five telephone lines have been fixed for this purpose which included: 061-4540210,061-4540211, 061-4540212,061-4540213, 061-4540214, 061-4540214 and 061-4540215.

Present on the occasion were Dr Iftikhar Khan, Dr Masoodur Rauf, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Abdul Wali and others.