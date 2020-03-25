Share:

Islamabad - Pakistani telecom company Ufone and Pakistan’s largest humanitarian organisation, Pakistan Red Crescent have come together to support the national effort in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which is showing alarming growth trend in the country. Appreciating that the seriousness of the pandemic is apparently still not being realized by various segments of the society, Ufone will support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in creating widespread awareness about the disease, and will assist in volunteer registration through its helpline 1030. Under the campaign, Ufone customers can now call the helpline free of charge 24/7 to get updates and information on the disease, along with getting to know the ways to proactively protect themselves, their families and their community. Customers can also register as volunteers for their community using the same helpline.