ISLAMABAD - Education FC and Tramri FC moved to the quarterfinals of the Second Anti-Narcotic Force Football Championship being played here at G-9/2 and G-7/4 football grounds. In the first match of the day, Education FC beat CDA FC 7-6 on running penalties as both teams scored a goal each in the normal time. After the completion of five penalties each, it was Education FC team which finally managed to sneak the victory. Tramri FC beat Rover FC 2-1. Adeel and Noor scored 1 goal each.