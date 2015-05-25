LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal has convened a special consultative meeting with business chambers tomorrow to discuss pre-budget proposals for forthcoming national annual budget.

Official sources told on Sunday that marathon discussions, apart from pre-budget proposals will also take place on CPEC and role of chambers of commerce and industry and leading trade associations.The minister will chair the meeting to be held at auditorium of Planning Commission at 2 pm which will last till 5 pm.

Presidents FPCCI leading chambers Adrees including Chief Executive TDAP S.M.Munir and Vice President SAARC Chamber and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik have also been invited to put forward their concrete proposals. The federal minister has reassured the leaders of the business community that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always attached great importance to traders and directed to take them into confidence in finalising budget proposals.

On this occasion, the Planning Commission will sign a memorandum of understanding with FPCCI on revival of economy plan followed by detail presentation on the salient features of the economic corridor besides presentation of budget proposals by Zubair Tufail of FPCCI.

Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik told APP here on Sunday that Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Federal Planning Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal have held categorical assurance that proposals of FPCCI will be incorporated in coming annual federal budget.