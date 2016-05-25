BAHAWALPUR-Speakers paid rich tributes to Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi in different seminars held in connection with his 50th death anniversary .

At the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Sadiq Public School and Arts Council, speakers highlighted the services of late Nawab. They said that Mr Abbasi, the last ruler of Bahawalpur, transformed socio-economic life of his people by introducing reforms. He promoted religious harmony, peace and tolerance in his state. His most important contribution was the Sutlej Valley Project to irrigate vast lands of Bahawalpur State through three head works, they said.

“As a result, the agriculture sector flourished leading to the prosperous life of the people of the region. Nawab gave Rs70 million to government and also paid the salaries of all the government employees for one month. He also contributed in the development of the University of Punjab, King Edward Medical College and Aitcheson College Lahore,” they said.

They said that Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan V devoted all his recourses to strengthen Pakistan and he was true believer of two nation’s theory. He established educational institutions, hospitals, and libraries which show his commitment for the welfare of his masses, he said. They also highlighted outstanding services of the late Ameer during the Pakistan movement and in establishing a sustainable mechanism to ensure a socio-economic delivery system for the benefit of the people.