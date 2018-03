Islamabad: Corruption worth Rs710 million has surfaced in different outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation in the last three years.

This was disclosed at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Trade held at the Senate Secretariat on Wednesday.

The committee was told that 17 employees of utility outlets in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 37 in Punjab, 58 in Sindh and 29 in Balochistan were dismissed from their jobs for their involvement in corruption.