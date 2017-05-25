KARACHI - A delegation of PPP’s Coordination Committee for Culture Wing Sindh called on Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and briefed him about the party’s plan for the welfare of artists in the province.

The team was comprised of senior artists M Ali Shyhaki, Ayub Khoso, Kaisar Khan Nizamani, Ayub Khoso and Gul-e-Raana. Sindh Culture Minister Sardar Shah and Senator Saeed Ghani were also present.

The Committee apprised the Party Chairman about the plans devised by its members for the promotion of artists and their welfare. They also complained to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about glaring injustice by the Pemra and PTV. They further stressed that 6% foreign content be immediately replaced by regional languages content to boost culture and create more opportunities for local artists.