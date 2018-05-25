Share:

BADIN - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the only party which can pull country out of crises.

These views were expressed by PPP People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) provincial President Javed Nayab while addressing the participants in a meeting the other day.

He said that the PYO was working hard for the feat of the party because the PPP is the only party of the country which can put the country on the path of development.

Javed said that the PYO always strives to provide the youth of Sindh a better and brighten future, adding that the PPP has always played its key role in facilitating and supporting to the people.

He added that the PPP has always been committed to the democracy and that it maintained its roots, adding that his party had always fought for democracy against dictators.

He said that the party has sacrificed lots for the restoration and strengthening democracy.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI chairman to face exemplary defeat by the PPP in Karachi and others parts of Sindh as the the PPP has stronghold.

He said that they would make their bold leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari successful to be the prime minister of Pakistan. Javed said that the PYO was comprised of youths and it was first ever in the history that their leadership has bold decision for women to represent in central cabinet of youth too.

Earlier, the president also arranged meetings at different venues of the district for strengthening the PPP.

Meanwhile, he also attended a youth convention at Tando Bago along with the PPP leaders of district Badin, including Coordinator Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, General Secretary Sain Bux Jamali, Deputy Secretary Masroor Rajpar, Finance Secretary Sagar Memon and others.