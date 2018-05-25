Share:

Rawalpindi - A 17-year-old girl was found dead at a house in Haroon Chowk, the precinct of Police Station Sadiqabad, informed sources on Thursday.

The dead body of the girl, identified as Maha Raja daughter of Raja Tahir Mehmood, hailing from Dhamial, was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police also found a 30 bore pistol from crime scene that was held by the deceased girl with a bullet mark on her temple.

Sources said that Maha, since the last three years, had been residing at her uncle Raja Muhammad Faiser’s House Number KK-355, Iqbal Town, Haroon Chowk to be close to her college. After the incident, Faiser went missing, raising suspicion that he had killed Maha after sexually assaulting her. Maha’s parents were gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. According to sources, the girl’s dead body was laying on the mumti of the house with blood flowing from her temple. “The killer put the pistol in the girl’s hand to make it look like she had committed suicide,” they said. Reports have also emerged that Maha was allegedly raped by her uncle before he killed her. “Speculations grew after Faiser went into hiding and switched off his cell phone,” sources added.

A team of Sadiqabad police including investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit also inspected crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of some witnesses. HIU investigators also recovered a bullet case from crime scene.

However, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, when contacted for his comments, said girl was killed with firearm. He said till now her uncle Faiser is suspicious as he has disappeared somewhere. “We are after him but can’t be sure before the autopsy report is given,” he said. He hoped that doctors would issue her medical report by today (Friday) so police could register a case on the basis of report, he said.

Meanwhile, Zahid Mehmood Raja, the uncle of the deceased girl, lodged a complaint with PS Sadiqabad accusing Raja Muhammad Faiser of plotting murder of Maha. He appealed to police to register a case against Faiser. He informed police that Faiser had bad intentions for Maha as she had also complained to her family about him.

The funeral of Maha Raja was offered at her ancestral town Dhamial and she was laid to rest in a nearby graveyard.