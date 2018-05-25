Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court on Thursday sent two government officials to jail on judicial remand until June 7 for their alleged involvement in organised corruption in provincial local bodies department.

A NAB inquiry officer produced the accused, DMC West Director (Establishment) Javed Qamar and long serving personal assistant to Local Bodies Secretary Ramzan Solangi, before the court and requested the court to extend their physical remand for further interrogation. The investigation officer stated that some eight to ten suspects have yet to be arrested. He also submitted that accused Javed Qamar has confessed during interrogation that six hundred people were recruited by forgery. The accused also confessed to involvement in massive corruption in purchase of fuel for government vehicles. The court refused the plea and sent the accused to jail.

According to the prosecution, NAB officials recovered local and foreign currency, prize bonds and gold worth Rs60 million during raids on the houses of two accused. A large number of property documents was also recovered during the action. NAB also stated that up to Rs20 million of local and foreign currency was recovered during the raids. The NAB submitted before the court that Ramzan Solangi was arrested in his office. On a lead from him, the NAB investigation team raided his home and recovered Rs40 million worth of currency, prize bonds and 50 tola gold.

Solangi worked as personal secretary to the local government secretary for a long time. The accused used to collect kickback money from DMCs and UCs every month. He was arrested on the information provided by local govt officer Javed Qamar, who was arrested by NAB two days ago.

He is in NAB custody on a physical remand.