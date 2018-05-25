Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Police have arrested 3149 criminals including 722 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 241.2 million from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing theft as well as burglary cases and provided maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems. In compliance of these directions, heads of all police stations looked after performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing to renewed efforts during the current year, police arrested 180 accused persons involved in 117 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 17.4 million from them.

Police officials completed investigation on 2 249 cases and submitted their challans in the relevant

courts. A total of 171 burglary cases were resolved, 288 burglars were arrested and valuables worth Rs.68 million were recovered from them. 76 vehicles worth Rs 67 million were recovered from 54 car lifters involved in 85 cases while 49 bike lifters involved in 44 cases were held besides the recovery of motorbikes worth Rs. 28, 51000 from them.

Police also arrested 36 persons for their alleged involvement in 81 cases of vehicle tempering and recovered 79 vehicles worth Rs. 85.5 million from them. During a special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 350 proclaimed offenders and 372 court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted due to involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 434 accused persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 27 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 406 pistols and 4233 rounds from them. A total of 648 persons were held for possessing narcotics and liquor while 554 cases were registered against them besides the recovery of 171385 gram hashish, 22205 gram heroin and 13036 wine/liquor bottles.

Islamabad police launched a crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 181 men and 218 women after registering 71 cases against them. A total of 88 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 232 suspects were held.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 3766 professional alm-seekers while eight blind murder cases were resolved and 17 alleged killers were nabbed. A total of

322 other criminals were also held for their involvement in criminal cases. SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the ongoing year. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.

He also directed for the effective crackdown against drug peddlers so that the society could get rid of the menace of drugs. He asked police officials for effective patrolling to check street crime and dacoity or snatching incidents.

The SSP (Operations) appreciated the overall performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.