Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 35 suspects in targeted raids in parts of the city.

According to details, law enforcement agencies arrested alleged target killer Fahim aka Commando and shifted him to an undisclosed location for interrogation. The accused was worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. However, police and other law enforcers had not disclosed his arrest until filing of this report on Thursday evening.

Federal B Industrial Area police arrested accused Waqar Ahmed and Mohsin during a raid and claimed to have recovered weapons from them. Similarly, Nazimabad police claimed to have arrested accused Tahir Khan for his involvement in street crimes. Police recovered weapons and booty from him. Separately, Korangi police conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested five gamblers. Model Colony police arrested two suspects, Riaz Masih and Muhammad Faisal, and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

Gulistan-e-Johar police arrested two street criminals, Ibrahim and Rashid. Police also claimed to have recovered snatched motorbikes and weapons from them. Ibrahim Haidry police claimed to have arrested bike lifter Aslam and recovered a snatched motorbike and weapons from him.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson said in a statement that Karachi police arrested 86 suspects in 60 raids and an encounter. The spokesperson said that a cache of weapons, narcotics and booty were recovered from the suspects.