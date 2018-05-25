Share:

Multan - As many as 68 Nadra Sahoolat Centres jointly set up by Punjab Land Records Authority and Nadra have started issuing ownership deeds (fard-e-milkiyat) in Multan district.

The authorities at the centre claimed on Thursday that the citizens seeking fard-e-milkiyat would be issued document within five minutes. “It will cut burden on already functioning five land record centres by 82 percent,” authorities added. The applicants seeking fard will have to pay a total of Rs210 fee for getting the document out of which Rs150 will go to the PLRA and Rs60 Nadra.

Out of total 68 centres, 62 have been set up in Multan city and Saddar while three each in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils. The centres are likely to facilitate the citizens living in far areas of the district at large as they can get the fard from any Nadra E Sahoolat Markaz functioning in their area.

Nadra authorities said that the applicants would have to bring their original CNIC with them and the fard would be issued to them after their biometric verification.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of PLRA said that all out resources were being utilised to facilitate the people, adding that the sahoolat centres would cut the rush of applicants down from land record centres considerably. He added that some touts and middlemen fleeced the people and but the Sahoolat Centres would end their business. He disclosed that work on a project to set up free call booths at all 151 land record centres of Punjab was underway while the waiting areas at all centres of Multan would be completed in two days.

MEPCO CRACKDOWN: The Multan Electric Supply Company has launched a crackdown on defaulters as Mepco teams recovered over Rs760 million from 69,764 defaulters from 13 districts of South Punjab during last 10 months.

The Mepco teams recovered over Rs172 million from 14,586 defaulters in Multan Circle, over Rs95 million from 7,392 in Dera Ghazi Khan, over Rs59 million from 3,846 in Vehari, Rs84 million from 3,846 in Vehari, Rs84 million from 12,314 in Bahawalpur, Rs102 million from 9,044 in Muzaffargarh, Rs56 million from 5,055 in Bahawalnagar and Rs47 million from 4,643 defaulters in Khanewal.

Sources said that the drive would continue till recovery of entire outstanding amount from the defaulters.