ISLAMABAD - The Finance Secretary, while chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting here Thursday, took notice of consecutive rise in SPI which monitors the prices of essential commodities on a weekly basis and desired that the provincial governments should be more vigilant in controlling prices.

Their district prices control committees should play a pro-active role in checking the prices and see undue profiteering is not taking place. He also asked the Competition Commission of Pakistan to remain vigilant that no cartelization takes place.

The chair also emphasised for additional administrative measures that prices remain under control and that the coverage of Sasta/Itwar bazaars for the benefits of masses should be extended. The provincial governments and other stakeholders may remain vigilant to avoid any supply shortage. Any anticipated shortfall in supply may be addressed immediately to avoid price hike.

The meeting was informed that Punjab government has placed an excellent model for checking and controlling the prices particularly through video links in different districts. The other provinces are also making efforts in the same direction and should follow the same model.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Ministries of Industries, Commerce, National Food Security and Research, Planning Development and Reforms, Inter Provincial Coordination, Statistics Division, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Utility Stores Corporation and Federal Board of Revenue.