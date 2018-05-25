Share:

SHEIKHUPURA: Two brothers, who were gunned down in South African by some dacoits a few days ago, were buried in their native graveyard in Islampura Bhiki Road on Thursday.

Deceased Raza Mustafa and Raza Murtaza were running their own business in South Africa for the last several years. After closing their business centre they were on their way to home when six dacoits intercepted and robbed the valuables on gunpoint. On putting resistance, the black outlaws opened fire killing both the brothers instantly.–Staff Reporter

Their funeral prayers were attended by a large number of citizens, relatives, businessmen, politicians and others.–Staff Reporter