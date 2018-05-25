Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that political end of Shehbaz Sharif who blocked peoples’ projects started by PML-Q government for commission’s sake is near. He said this while talking to a delegation of noted lawyers and political figures who called on him under leadership of Ch Arif Sindhu advocate and Shahadat Ali Bhatti advocate at his residence here on Thursday. Mr Sindu and Ali also announced to join the PML-Q along with their colleagues and supporters. Delegation included Ch Afzal Ali Sindhu, Amjad Iqbal Sindhu, Anjum Farooq, Muhammad Afzal Shehzad and Nabeel Khan among others while Kamil Ali Agha, Mian Imran Masood and Arif Gondal were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the lawyers into the party fold, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif could not deceive the people as everyone knew the projects he was inaugurating now were actually started by Parvez Elahi. These projects, he added, were almost complete, but Shehbaz Shari after coming into power stopped them for political reasons instead of making them functional. He said that PML-Q was making full preparations for the general elections and a strategy had been given final touches in this regard. Ch Arif Sindhu said that the people still remembered the development and welfare works of Ch Parvez Elahi as the works undertaken in Punjab during his rule were unprecedented and unparalleled. He said people no longer believed in the false promises of N-League as they had not undertaken any worthwhile work in health, education, law and order and other important sectors.–Staff Reporter