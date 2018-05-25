Share:

Rawalpindi - Several city and cantonment areas are facing acute water shortage and the residents complained that they are not being supplied adequate water supply. Some parts of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and the city including Imambara Mohalla, Mohalla Kareempura, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Krishanpura, Bhabra

Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi and other areas are facing severe water scarcity.

The residents of these areas complained that they do not get adequate water supply as its consumption increases many time in summer season and water scarcity gets worse every year.

The residents of different areas suffer most as they have to buy water from the tanker mafia who charge them at their will. The owners now demand Rs 800 to 1,000 for a water tanker, which was supplied for Rs 500 before the shortage. The areas around Peshawar Road, including Afshan Colony, Saddar, Misrial Road and Kohinoor Mills, besides Chungi No 22 and the surrounding aresa are also facing shortage.

Farooq, a resident of Chungi 22 said there was no water in his street and nearby localities and he had to spend Rs 1,000 for arranging a private water tanker.

Ali, resident of Misrial Road said the residents of the area were facing acute water shortage. “We have to buy water from tanker mafia at an exorbitant price.”

The situation in the city is not different as the shortage of water supply to several areas has made lives of the residents miserable. The residents complained about the water shortage in Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Ratta and adjoining areas.

Haji Iqbal, Abdul Waheed, Tanveer Iqbal and others said the residents are facing great difficulties due to water shortage but the authorities are paying no heed towards the resolution of the issue. A large number of complaints have been registered but the water supply situation could not be improved, they added.

The citizens said that the authorities have failed to ensure regular supply in accordance with the demand of water, thus the residents are facing hardships to get clean water for drinking and other domestic use.