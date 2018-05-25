Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has fulfilled the demand of Mirpurkhas citizens by approving 3.35 acres of land for graveyard near Muhammad Medical College, taluka Hussain Bux Marri.

Talking to this scribe Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Nusrat Sultana Thursday said that she had raised the matter before the Sindh chief minister on behalf of citizens of Mirpurkhas after realising the need of land for graveyard. She said that dozens of development schemes ongoing in the city of billions of rupees to change the city as modern city Mirpurkhas and its credit goes to the PPP government.

She thanked the Sindh chief minister for approving his request for land of graveyard. She said that she had been given dozens of development schemes from his allocated funds in the city that had been completed and people getting benefits from them. The MPA said that she had given schemes without any discrimination because Mirpurkhas city was his city and it was her duty to serve the people of this city.

WATER SHORTAGE

A big population of Tano Jan Muhammad and Jhuddo Town of the district was deprived of drinking water resultantly, people compelled to buy water bottles due to shortage of water.

The water reservoirs of water supply schemes of above towns were lying dry and irrigation department had failed to supply irrigation water to the above water supply schemes.

Villagers blamed that population of the above two towns of the district were deprived of drinking water as agriculture sector had already been affected without water in this tail end region of Nara canal command area.

They blamed that influential landlords were acquiring allegedly water after paying huge bribe and rotation programme was affected with illegal acts of influential landlords for opening forcibly minors and distributaries to supply water to their crops during closing period under rotation programme. They lamented that people had disappointed with the local elected representatives as they had also failed to resolve the water issue in this region.

They called the Sindh chief minister and other authorities to ensure deployment of rangers in irrigation department to ensure stoppage of water theft and mismanagement of irrigation department officials and supply of water in their region without any discrimination.