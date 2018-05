Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has awarded Rs100,000 cash and appreciation certificate to SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi for showing outstanding performance, hardworking and commitment. According to a police spokesman, this is the great honour for Punjab Police specially Lahore Police for getting such an award from the provincial chief executive. CCPO Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Amin Wains along with other police officers have congratulated the SSP for such a great achievement.–APP