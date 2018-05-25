Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Sindh President called on Punjab Chief Minister here on Thrursday. Talking to him, the chief minister recalled his recent visit to Sindh and regretted that PPP government failed to deliver in the province.

He said he saw pathetical condition of Karachi city which is littered with heaps of garbage while the people of other parts of Sindh are left in lurch.

He counted his government feats, saying said energy crisis has been overcome while peace has been restored.

“UNDP has also certified the development in Punjab and has termed that Punjab is leading Sindh and other provinces in health and education sectors. Years have passed but nobody has paid attention to public welfare,” he said.

He promised that Sindh will be made prosperous and developed province if he elected to power.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that people of Sindh want change for development and prosperity and are looking towards Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM held talks with Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, party legislators, ticket holders and leaders. The visiting dignitaries reposed full confidence on his leadership.

Talking to them, Shehbaz has said that the Punjab government saved Rs682 billion in development schemes that have been completed most transparently and with quality work.

“The PML-N government has worked tirelessly for public welfare and prosperity. It has introduced mega projects for composite development of urban and rural areas in the province.”

He said that performance of the PML-N government has also been acknowledged by the UNDP and thanked Almighty Allah for it. He said that Punjab government has introduced wonderful development schemes in health, education, infrastructure development and other sectors. Credit also goes to the Punjab government for ensuring timely completion of development schemes along with saving of more than Rs. 682 billion.

If an opportunity is accorded by Almighty Allah, many more public welfare projects will be introduced after the elections, he said. Without caring for the undue criticism of the opponents, the journey of development will be continued as the opponents are fearful of the historic development agenda of the PML-N government and have run out of steam. He said that conscious people of Pakistan have fully recognized that who has served them and they are firmly standing with us. People will vote to the agenda of development and prosperity instead of giving any importance to agitation and sit-in, he said. He said the people will be served with renewed energies if they showed their confidence over us again and added that joint efforts are needed to make the country great and strong.

Those who called on Shehbaz Sharif included Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Ghulam Dastagir Lak MPA, Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Raza Kotla, Ch. Mubashar, Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Awais Leghari, Barrister Rana Javed Iqbal and others.