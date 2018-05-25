Share:

MARDAN - On the complaint of a constable, the police registered a report against Civil Judge Ali Raza for allegedly treating him.

Talking to reporters at Mardan Press Club, Constable Wahab Ali, resident of Lund Khwar area of the district, currently serving with Nowshera police, said that Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Muneer Khan on 18 May issued stay order to his opponent Sher Akbar in a case pertaining to possession of land.

He said that he submitted an application to get the copy of the stay order, adding that the relevant branch asked him to wait for three days for the copies of the order. He added that after 3 days, he again visited the relevant Brach but the branch record keeper Bilal and another staffer, also named Bilal, sought bribes from him.

He said that he came out from the branch and submitted a written complaint in the court of Session Judge Rauf Khattak. He told the media that the session judge assured him that he would transfer the mentioned employees and would also conduct inquiry into the matter, adding that the session judge also issued show cause notice to the said employees to submit the answer within 3 days.

“The session judge told me that if I came out as guilty in the inquiry report, a case under section 186 will be registered against me and if the court employees were found guilty, strict action will be taken against them”, the constable said. He added that the session judge appointed civil judge, Ali Raza, the as inquiry officer.

However, the mentioned employees were not transferred, he said. He said that when he complained to the civil judge, he advised him to lodge a written complaint with the session judge again for taking action against the court employees who demanded bribes from him. He said that he once again submitted an application in the session judge’s court but the session judge told him that it was his authority and if he wanted, he would transfer the said court employees.

He said that on Thursday, he visited the civil judge, Ali Raza, and wanted to hand over some documents to him.

I enquired from the civil judge about findings of his inquiry due to which he became angry, the constable said. He added that the civil judge threatened him and also pressurised him that he would direct his senior officers to take action against him.

The constable said that City police on his complaint registered a report against the civil judge Ali Raza for threatening him.