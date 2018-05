Share:

Poet and novelist Fakhar Zaman’s collection of Urdu poetry ‘Waqt Ko Tham Lo’ was launched Thursday. Fakhar Zaman said poetry is a pathway towards social revolution and believes that a poet should only comment on the graphic realities of life instead of petty and irrelevant topics. He lamented those writers who received awards from the dictators adding that he termed those writers as opportunist.–Staff Reporter