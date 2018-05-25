Share:

OKARA:- Four of a family including two women sustained injuries after being thrashed by eight armed men over a trifle at 36-37/2R village. According to police, an argument occurred between Zafar Iqbal and Saleem over a motorcycle. A few minutes later, eight armed men including Sajid, Saleem, Abid, Sadiq and their accomplices attacked Zafar Iqbal’s son Usman, daughter Ayesha, Maryam Bibi and Safdar. The villagers intervened and rescued them. They were rushed to hospital. A case was registered by police against the accused.–Staff Reporter