Share:

Finca chooses AutoSoft’s core banking platform

LAHORE (PR): FINCA Microfinance Bank has partnered with AutoSoft Dynamics (Pvt) Limited (AutoSoft) to implement the “AutoBANKER Premium - Global Banking System” to automate its operations in Pakistan.

The product suite comprises of a state-of-the-art core banking platform with multiple vertical niche products that include consumer financing, fixed assets, treasury management as well as MIS reporting. The product suite will enable FINCA Pakistan to offer banking services to their customers via multiple channels. AutoSoft’s system was selected due to their superior financial and technical evaluations, its capability to synergize, co-exist and evolve alongside FINCA’s digital platform – SimSim.

The software deployment has come at a necessary point in FINCA Pakistan’s branch network expansion. In the 10th year of its operations, FINCA has expanded its outreach to 108 cities nationwide through 120 branches. The new core banking suite would allow FINCA to keep its software services on par with its ever-increasing software requirements.

Huawei ICT Competition global final

LAHORE (PR): Huawei ICT Competition 2018 Global Final was held at Shenzhen recently. In the final round, teams from 23 countries qualified. A total number of 69 students participated. A team of 6 students and 2 instructors represented Pakistan.

After strenuous competition, Pakistan team managed to win 3rd prize in Enterprise Cloud Communication (M Noor Malik from NUST Islamabad, Fatima Rashid from UET Lahore, M Zubair from UET Lahore, mentored by Fahmeed Akram from UET Lahore). Also Pakistan won 2nd prize in Network Group (Shamim Iqbal from VU Lahore, Shariq Malik from LGU, Ayyaz Ahmad from UET Lahore, mentored by Kashif Hussain from Corvit Networks). The three students from Pakistan also won an admission award at SUSTC University for a 6 months programme and scholarship.

The University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore won the excellent Huawei academy award and their instructor Fahmeed Akram was awarded the excellent instructor award at the event.

Edenrobe launches fabric for men

KARACHI (PR): Edenrobe, in collaboration with Grace Fabrics International, Thursday revealed unstitched fabric for men named “Safeer” with Ahsan Khan is the brand ambassador.

Through Safeer, Edenrobe is offering the finest in poly viscose (blended) fabric & 100% cotton fabric. Safeer is the result of 35 years of experience in clothing industry. The fabric is made with hand-picked staple produce with the use of highest quality fiber to ensure comfort and delight.

Inspectest celebrates 20 years

LAHORE (PR): Founded in 1998, Inspectest recently celebrated 20 years of excellence in providing integrated services of inspection, testing and certification to leading local and foreign companies across Pakistan.

Inspectest was established with the aim of providing high quality inspection services to its clients by a skilled and highly qualified indigenous human capital. The company believes in professionalism and adheres to core values entailing ethics, leadership, learning and continuous improvement.

Following a world class Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) system, Inspectest provides safety and profitability to their clients’ operations and conducts regular HSE trainings for employees. The organisation is also actively engaged in fulfilling corporate social responsibility through its environmental friendly practices.

Inspectest believes in investing and strengthening its indigenous capacity through local and overseas training and certification of its engineers. Inspectest, an internationally certified company having presence across Pakistan, is committed to serve its clients and strategic partners.

PSQCA raids bottled drinking water companies

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) team has launched a crackdown on bottled drinking water companies in Karachi. After raids, the team seized the BDW unit M/s “Aqua Fall Premium Drinking Water”, R-215, Block-20, Federal “B” Area, Karachi as it was producing illegal product. While M/s “Pure Aqua“, ST-B-2, Block-19, Gulistan-e-Ali, Al-Noor More F.B Area, Karachi failed in test against relevant Pakistan Standards Specification, which was tested in PCRWR Laboratories after joint open market sampling of PSQCA & PCRWR. Both were seized as per SRO 638(I)/2001 of Bottled Drinking Water & PSQCA Act-VI of 1996.