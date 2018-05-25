Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted bail to PML-N’s MPA and former head of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) Hafiz Mian Numan and restrained the NAB authorities from taking him into custody.

Hafiz Numan moved the petition through advocate Sad Manzoor Butt arguing that his client was elected as MPA in 2008 and was offered an honorary position of Lahore Parking Company’s chairman. He said he never withdrew a single rupee from the company’s funds since he became its chairman. He said he just attended its board’s meetings on different occasions. He pointed out that he left the office of the company on Dec 30, 2016.

He said the now the NAB authorities had initiated an unlawful inquiry about the parking contracts given by the company. He pointed that the contracts given by the company were transparent and lawful. However, the counsel said that they were ready to face the lawful proceedings but pleaded the court to allow him pre-arrest bail as the NAB authorities were likely to arrest him on the false allegations.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench granted pre-arrest bail to Hafiz Numan till May 29, with directives to the NAB officials not arrest him till the next hearing and sought reply from the bureau.

Declaration: In a separate matter, the District Judiciary of Lahore denied having sent any letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to complain about the rowdy behaviors of lawyers and for deployment of rangers at the courts.

The district judiciary said that they have complete faith in their leadership and have no complaint against the lawyers.

Asif Hashmi granted bail

in corruption cases

The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed bail to Asif Hashmi, a PPP leader and former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in corruption cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the order on bail petition moved by accused Hashmi.

The petitioner said that he was on judicial remand as the NAB authorities had completed its investigation. He said he was no more required for more investigation and thus putting him behind the bars was unjustifiable. He prayed to the court to order his release on bail, saying that he was ready to submit surety bonds.

After hearing his bail petition, the court granted him bail.

The NAB took Hashmi into custody as he returned to the country from UAE last month. Hashmi was accused of selling 1, 946 kanals land of the board to DHA and was also accused of making illegal investment worth 1870 million with a company that caused loss to the public exchequer. Hashmi served as ETPB Chairman between 2007 and 2013.