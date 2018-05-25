Share:

Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed on Thursday presided over a meeting of Provincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I), which was attended by Provincial Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah and other senior officers of different departments. The meeting gave approval of promotion of 17 associate professors of Specialized Healthcare Department as professor in Grade-20 belonging to different specialties. Those who got promotion include Dr Tehseen Iqbal, Dr Samia Sarwar, Dr Inam-ul-Haq, Dr Saqib Sohail, Dr Najla Shor in physiology, Dr Amina Ashraf, Dr Shahida Niazi, Dr M Tariq Rehmani, Dr Saeed Ahmed in pathology, Dr Ameer Afzal, Dr Rana Farooq Ahmed, in surgery, Dr Mehr Jabbin Munira, Dr Zahida Haider Bukhari, Dr Alia Zahid in anatomy, Dr Amir Mehmood Ijaz in thoracic surgery, Dr Kh Ahmed Irfan Waheed in neonatology and Dr Nabeela Riaz in oral maxillofacial surgery.–APP