JACOBABAD - Raaz Khan Pathan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of Jacobabad, continued arranging iftar dinners on fourth consecutive day on Thursday at several places in Jacobabad.

Raaz said that fasting is a main pillar of Islam and Ramazan teach us brotherhood and believe on God. Ramazan is the month of prosperity and blessing, he added.