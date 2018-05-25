Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned the defense secretary for June 22 to explain under what law the Inter-Services Intelligence has encroached upon over 40-kanal from Zeropoint to Aabpara whereas it was not a cantonment area.

IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report that under what law they surrendered the land to the ISI which was clearly an encroachment.

The IHC bench issued these directives in its written order in connection with its earlier order wherein it had directed the CDA to indiscriminately remove encroachments whether done by security agencies or media houses which were operating in residential areas and in violation of non-conforming use of the property.

In its written order, the bench noted, “It is a matter of great concern that sensitive institution (ISI) raised a structure to include Zeropint to Aabpara road. an area of about 40 kanals, in front of its headquarters”.

It said, “Due to this illegal act, the general public is continuously suffering, esthetic fiber of the capital compromised, which otherwise bring a bad name to the institution of the army, that they are above the law”. The IHC bench issued this order while hearing identical petitions against encroachments in Islamabad. It also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to clear the service road that it has occupied on the pretext of security at its Iqbal Town office.

About the media houses operating in the residential areas and involved in the non-conforming use of the property, a CDA director enforcement informed the IHC that 20 media houses were operating in the residential areas. Of which, five have stopped this activity while 15 others have been served with notices, he said.

Islamabad deputy commissioner informed the court that in a meeting with the chief commissioner, they had prepared a schedule for anti-encroachment drives. SSP operations Islamabad Capital Territory told the court that 30 police officials and one inspector had been permanently sent on deputation to CDA for the operations against encroachments.

The IHC bench directed the SSP to ensure that the strength of police remained available for these operations and, if required, also provide ATS personnel for this purpose. Later, the court adjourned hearing till June 22.

FIA SUBMITS REPLY in IHC

The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday submitted a reply to the Islamabad High Court on a petition seeking directives for the agency to initiate legal proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his alleged anti-Pakistan statements.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the matter and re-issued notices to PEMRA, directing to submit a reply in this connection. The bench deferred hearing till June 5.

Petitioners Rai Tajamul Hussain and Fahad Bin Sadaqat have moved the court through their counsel Babar Awan citing the FIA Director General, Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Electronic Media Authority and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairmen as respondents.

The petitioners have contended that on May 3, while appearing before the NAB court, Sharif ‘threatened’ state institutions and the nation at large to disclose state secrets which came known to him as the former prime minister of Pakistan.

They said that the former prime minister was annoyed with all state institutions after he was removed and hit by consequences of the Panama case. They maintained that it is a public fact that Nawaz. The petitioners alleged that the former prime minister being sponsored by federal and the Punjab governments was using facilities and resources of the state to promote his anti-state agenda under different banners and styles.

They maintained that on May 11, Nawaz gave an interview to a reporter aimed at maligning the prime security institution of the country and the interview was ‘celebrated’ by India and it was taken as a confession by and on behalf of the state of Pakistan admitting its involvement in terrorist acts occurring at Indian city Mumbai.

The petitioners said that “The act of respondent No 2 (Nawaz Sharif) falls in the ambit of schedule offences for which the respondent No 1 (FIA) is competent authority to initiate legal proceedings against him.”

They have prayed to the court to direct the FIA to initiate legal proceedings against Sharif and register a case against him.

The court had also been requested to direct the PEMEA chief to ensure that the anti-state speeches and remarks of Sharif were not telecast live.