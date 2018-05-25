Share:

NAB hands over compensation cheques to officials

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday, handed over two cheques worth Rs7.11 million of recovered money to the officials of concerned departments. As per spokesman for bureau, NAB recovered Rs6.3 million from the accused of fabricating of bogus plot files of Mustafa Town in Lahore. During the course of investigations, around 8 x Plots files were detected as bogus where bogus exemptions had been granted by Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) officials. Moreover, bogus exemption files were prepared and dated back over which all fees were deducted to make files seem genuine. Later, NAB Lahore arrested 6 x officials of LDA who finally opted for Plea Bargain (PB) and recovery of whole looted money worth millions of rupees is underway. NAB official handed Rs 63,56,000 cheque of recovered money to LDA official. Another cheque of Rs 7,55,000 has been handed over to the representative of Secretary Communication and works (C&W) Department. The amount has been recovered from former Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Punjab Highway Department in which NAB has already disbursed Rs 48.953 million rupees to Govt of Punjab. At the occasion, Director General NAB Lahore, Shahzad Saleem says that NAB is strictly committed to enforce “Accountability for All” policy and no corrupt will be spared from accountability at any cost, spokesman concluded.–Staff Reporter

Three passengers held at airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested three passengers on various charges at the Allama Iqbal Airport on Thursday. According to an FIA spokesman, Wajahat Hussain resident of Gujrat arrived from Hong Kong and presented his EP for immigration clearance. During immigration clearance, his particulars got hit in IBMS in Black list category with the remarks as illegally remained in Hong Kong. Passenger Muhammad Rafique of Sialkot arrived from South Hong Kong. During immigration clearance, his particulars got hit in IBMS in black list category with the remarks as illegally remained in Hong Kong. Another passenger Javed Akhtar of Sargodha arrived from Germany handed over by airline staff along with check sheet. From the perusal of check sheet reason of deportation was mentioned as deportation under Eura. As per passenger, he went to Iran on visit visa. The passengers were sent to Anti Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action. –APP

Two dacoits arrested

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Cantonment division Thursday busted a dacoit gang, arrested its two members and recovered stolen property worth million of rupees. DSP CIA Cantonment Rana Zahid Hussain led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested accused Khalid Shehzad and Haider alias Naeem with booty. The arrested accused are history-sheeters and most wanted by the police.–APP

Expatriate gets Rs3m back

A UK-based Pakistani Thursday got back his Rs 3 million, with the assistance of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. OPC Vice Chairperson Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here on Thursday that one Arshad Mubashar, currently settled in Nottingham, UK, had lodged a complaint that he had reached an agreement for buying a house in Naulakha Lahore and paid Rs3 million as earnest money. However, later on the owner sold his house to someone else. The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore, which helped returned the amount to the complainant.–Staff reporter

Nawa-i-Waqt fund

A sum of Rs42,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh on Thursday. The detail is as under:- ZA Zubairi from Harbanspura Lahore, donated Rs10,000, Salahuddin from Choburji Rs3,000, Ajaib Hussain from The Mall, Rs1,000.Javed Iqbal Mughal Advocate from Sialkot Rs3,000.Syed Tassaduq Hussain Gilani from Mirpur Rs25,000.