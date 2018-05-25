Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar on Thursday has ordered a departmental inquiry against officials of Sadiqabad police officials for their alleged involvement in setting a murder accused free after taking bribe.

CPO tasked SP Rawal Division to hold inquiry into allegations levelled by an applicant of murder case against Sub Inspector for releasing suspected killer against graft and submit his report with CPO Office.

A man named Qadam Khan, son of Akmal Khan, hailing from Kohat, appeared before CPO Afzaal Kausar and tendered an application stating that a man named Darwaish along with three accomplices had shot dead his brother-in-law Muhammad Abid near Rabi Centre on Murree Road on 9/4/2018 over monetary issue. He added that Muhammad Sohaib and Muhammad Salman were the prime witnesses of the crime committed by the four accused. He said he registered a murder case number 312/18 under sections 302/109/34 of PPC with PS Sadiqabad against Darwaish, Anwar, Fida against an unknown killer on 10 April 2018. He said that Sub-Inspector Khalil Khalil was appointed as investigation officer (IO) of the case who had managed to arrest Darwaish and kept him in police station for interrogation for more than 8 days. He said that SI had not showed the arrest of killer.

He claimed that the SI had neither informed his senior officers about the killer’s arrest nor had he obtained physical remand of the accused from any court of law. “I, my brother and other witnesses were summoned by SI Khalil Ahmed to police station for identification of accused Darwaish. We went and identified him,” Qadam mentioned in application. He added SI Khalil had later on released Darwaish apparently after taking graft. He alleged SI Khalil belied him that Darwaish escaped from police custody while police were taking him in mobile van to a place for identification of other suspects.

He appealed to CPO to probe the matter and punish the accused police officers as per law.

CPO accepted the application (diary number 3226/Sec/24/5/18) and marked inquiry to SP Rawal Division into the allegations.

The applicant also appeared before IGP Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawa Khan and lodged complaint against Sadiqabad police officials for releasing murder accused against graft.