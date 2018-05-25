Share:

LONDON:- Dual international Ed Joyce Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket less than a fortnight after realising his dream of playing a Test for Ireland. He was one of the 11 men who made history against Pakistan in Malahide, when Ireland became the 11th Test-playing nation. Joyce played a total of 78 ODIs and 18 T20s. "I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter," he said. "The recent Test against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket."–AFP