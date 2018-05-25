Share:

LONDON - Oasis star Liam Gallagher has met his 21-year-old daughter, Molly Moorish, for the first time . The 45-year-old revealed the news by posting a photo of him standing alongside Molly, who was raised by her mother, the singer Lisa Moorish. They were joined by Lennon and Gene, Gallagher’s sons from his marriages to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton. Last year the star admitted he had “never got around” to meeting Molly, saying he “didn’t get on” with her mum. “Got no problem with the girl whatsoever,” he told GQ magazine. “The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum.”