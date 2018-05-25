Share:

CM LONDON - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to be guided in royal life by Queen Elizabeth’s special adviser.

The 36-year-old former actress - who was previously known as Meghan Markle - became a member of the royal family when she married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, over the weekend.

And now that she’s a fully fledged royal, it has been revealed she will turn to Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s assistant private secretary, for help in guiding her through her first few months as a member of the royal family. Samantha - who was nicknamed Samantha the Panther due to her no-nonsense approach to advising - has 17 years of experience as part of the Queen’s top team, and will be in charge of making sure Meghan becomes an effective royal. A source told The Times in Australia: ‘’It will be six months of listening. She is seeking out advice from a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It is going to be a very busy office.

‘’She has worked every day of her life. She is used to a demanding schedule.’’

Samantha’s employment comes after it was reported before her wedding to 33-year-old Harry that Meghan had been undergoing etiquette lessons in order to prepare her for life as a royal.

Prince Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold said: ‘’She has to be careful what she says, how she says it, and how it’s taken because after the 19th of May, it will be a reflection of the royal family.

‘’It’s everyday things - from the way she walks, the way she speaks, the things she does, how she eats, how she holds her cup, how she dresses - everything will be looked at. There will be a lot for her to adapt to.’’

Sources previously stated the former ‘Suits’ star was learning everything from silver service to how to climb out of a vehicle with ‘’royal grace’’.

They said: ‘’Meghan is on a crash course with a trusted coach used by the royals.

‘’First on the list is silver service - she must be able to tell a fish knife from her butter knife, know how to handle seafood, drink soup and so on. ‘’There’ll be no stone unturned as in less than 12 weeks all eyes will be on her - there is no room for error.’’