LOS ANGELES - Multiple women are accusing Morgan Freeman of sexual misconduct, CNN reported Thursday.

Sixteen people - eight of whom say they were victims - described a variety of troubling behavior on production sets or on promotional tours over Morgan’s career.

The cable network quoted a young production assistant who says Morgan harassed her over a period of months in the summer of 2015, while she was working on his bank heist comedy “Going in Style.”

She accuses Freeman of touching her repeatedly and frequently making comments about her appearance.

Actor Alan Arkin “made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say,” the woman said.

Freeman is the latest in a litany of Hollywood celebrities and other high-profile public figures accused of sexual misconduct since revelations about alleged serial abuser Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement last year.

CNN emailed a “detailed list” of the accusations against Freeman but his spokespeople have not commented. AFP reached out separately but there was no immediate response.