ISLAMABAD:- The National Centre of Robotics and Automation (NCRA) was inaugurated at NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME).

The NCRA is designed on a consortium model, with 11 labs from 13 Pakistani universities as part of the Centre, with National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in the leading role. Out of these 11 labs, 2 will be established by CEME, while the remaining will be set up at other premier national Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including UET Lahore, UCP Lahore, ITU Lahore, Air University Islamabad, LUMS, FAST-NUCES Islamabad, UET Taxila, NED Karachi, MUET, BUITEMS, MUST, and UET Peshawar, said a news release.

Dr Athar Osama, Member Science and Technology, Planning Commission, informed that with the establishment of the four national Centres of excellence through a rigorous selection process, 200 PhD scientists and 45 laboratories from all technology universities of Pakistan have been brought together to solve the toughest problems in these four emerging areas. Through shared resources and expertise, the National Centres are mandated to work closely with the industry and develop projects with high national impact, he informed.

He also stated that these Centres have a responsibility to push intellectual property into the market in quick succession, find new industry partners and spin off technologies.–APP

Man gunned down by shopkeeper at Chungi number 8

RAWALPINDI: A 40-year-old man was gunned down by a shopkeeper for parking a car outside his shop despite warnings at Chungi Number 8, in precinct of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Altaf son of Hukam Dad, whose dead body was shifted to DHQ mortuary. According to sources, Muhammad Altaf drove to Allah Wali Masjid in a car for offering Asar prayer. They said he parked his car outside a juice shop on which the shopkeeper barred him from doing so. They said the car owner did not pay heed to the order of shopkeeper followed by an exchange of harsh words.

The shopkeeper shot the owner and killed him on the spot and fled from the scene. The dead body of the man remained lying unattended outside the mosque for hours and Sadiqabad police reached very late at the crime scene.

Later, Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Sub Inspector (SI) Khalid Ahmed inspected the crime scene and took the dead body into custody.

Rescue 1122 moved the dead body to DHQ for post-mortem. Police registered a case against the killer and have begun investigation.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad Market Committee establishes Sasta Bazaar

ISLAMABAD: Market Committee of Islamabad Capital Territory has established a Sasta Bazar at Tarlai to facilitate consumers and keep prices of vegetables and fruits in check.

The step was taken to facilitate the residents of the federal capital for purchasing daily edible items as the rates of these items are very high in the open market of the city. The initial 50 stalls of fruits and vegetables have been established in the bazaar and all these stalls have been given free of cost.

He said daily edibles items like fruits, vegetables and other grocery items are available at very low prices as compared to the open market and CDA’s weekly bazaars.

He said Islamabad Market Committee was displaying banners at different points of the city to spread awareness among the general public about this Sasta Bazaar adding that the Bazaar will also be functional after Ramazan for the rest of the year.

Ch Arshad requested the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to take immediate steps against profiteers which are selling edible items on high rates.

He said during the last year in Ramzan, vehicles of the ICT were deployed at different points in all the markets of Islamabad including Karachi Company, Peshawar Mor, PIMS hospital, Aabpara Bazaar, Faizabad, F-10 Markaz and Golra Bazaar and a large number of citizens bought fruits and vegetables.–app