Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has Thursday decreased power tariff by 62 paisa per unit on account of fuel adjustment for month of April 2018.

In a public hearing, presided over by Nepra Chairman Tariq Sadozai, on a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), the power regulator decided that a relief of 62 paisa per unit shall be passed on to consumers for the month of April. In a petition filed with Nepra, the CPPA had requested a decrease of 0.4498 paisa per unit in power tariff , however the regulator has provide extra release of 17 paisa per unit to the consumers and reduced the tariff by 62 paisa per unit.

In its petition CPPA sought the rate of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant for electricity generated by Port Qasim Coal Power Plant but was not allowed by Nepra.

The power regulator objected to the demand saying that tariff for the Port Qasim has yet to be determined by Nepra and therefore the consumers cannot be charged the price of Sahiwal coal power plant.

This adjustment/relief adjustment will be available to domestic consumers in the entire country except for K-Electric and the lifeline consumers. The reason for not providing relief to the consumers of K-Electric was that it was a privatized company and distributing its own generated electricity to the consumers in Karachi and is not covered under this determination.

The relief will also not be available to the lifeline consumers consuming up to 300 units per month, as they were already being provided subsidized electricity.

The relief will also not be passed on to the industrial consumers who were already getting cheaper electricity.

The CPPA-G filed a petition before the power regulator for a tariff decrease on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies. In its petition, the CPPA-G reported that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs6.7227 per unit in April against the actual fuel cost of Rs 6.2729 per unit requesting a decrease of 0.4498 paisa per unit. This working was based on tariff for financial year 2015-16. According to the CPPA-G, about 10135.08 GWh (Gigawatt hours) were generated in April and 9877.93 GWh delivered to distribution companies due to 2.54 percent transmission and distribution losses.

It said the share of hydropower production in the overall energy mix in April was improved a bit from around 10 percent in March to 15.07 per cent in April. Wind and solar plants together contributed about 2.04 percent and 0.70 percent energy respectively at no fuel cost.

The power generation from furnace oil-based power plants was 15.30 percent at a cost of Rs11.2224 per unit. The share of nuclear based electricity was 8.25 percent with the cost of Rs 1.04 per unit.

Similarly, the natural gas-based generation was 16.24 percent at a cost of Rs 5.0652per unit. The generation from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) also contributed 26.63 percent to the overall power supply at a rate of Rs 9.0096 per unit. The overall energy contribution from coal was 13.83 percent and its fuel cost of generation stood at Rs6.4414 per unit.

The share of imported electricity from Iran contributed around 0.49 percent with a cost of Rs11.04 per unit.