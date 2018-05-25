Share:

Rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will inaugurate the newly built Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sadiq Town during a ceremony today (Friday) at 3:30pm.

The ceremony will also be attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Suhail Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Circle Tasnim Ali Khan, PML-N MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, former Nazim Dhama Syedan Al-Haj Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, PML-N Union Council Dhama Syedan Chairman Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Vice Chairman Syed Azad Abbas Kazmi and other notables of the area.

After inaugurating the newly built BHU, Ch Nisar Ali Khan will also attend an iftar dinner at a marriage hall. The dinner will be hosted by Al Haj Muhammad Ilyas and Chaudhry Imran Ilyas.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas said that all arrangements have been finalised by PML-N Dhama chapter to accord a warm welcome to Ch Nisar Ali Khan upon his arrival at Adiala Road.

He said that Nisar would cut ribbon of state of the art BHU and later address a public meeting in a local marriage hall at Kehkashan Colony.