Islamabad - Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) has issued a deadline that cars, with registration sans biometric verification, would not be allowed to ply on capital’s roads after July 15.

The department has launched a campaign through advertisements for public awareness to make biometric verification compulsory for residents of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Talking to APP, Excise and taxation Officer-I Nisar Ahmed said that the department was all set to make biometric verification compulsory by July 15. It is aimed at ensuring transparency and presence of seller and buyer at the time of vehicles’ transfer by discouraging the practice of forgery and fake documents, he added.

The Department had warned those automobiles’ owners, who either had the open and old letter or did not bother to owe transfer letter, to visit its office at the earliest for registration of their cars as the old letters would be considered invalid after July 15, he added.

Nisar said around 300 to 315 new vehicles were being added every day to already existing 1 million registered cars and regretted that the department had received too many complaints regarding transfer of vehicles through fabricated documents. He said the system would help in discouraging the mafia, involved in the malpractice of forgery and fake documents.