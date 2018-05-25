Share:

PESHAWAR - Afghan Refugees’ Advisory Council head Wilayat Khan accused Director Afghan Refugees Dr Abdul Hamid Jalili of embezzlement in refugees’ funds and stressed Afghan and Pakistan governments to remove him from his position; otherwise he threatened to launch a strong protest against the official.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Wilayat Khan alleged that Dr Jalili was involved in massive corruption, adding that he also had links with influential people in Afghanistan.

He said that instead of mitigating sufferings and problems of Afghan refugees, Dr Hamid multiplied their miseries by misusing his authority and creating division among the Afghan refugees.

Wilayat Khan alleged that Dr Jalili embezzled funds worth millions of rupees meant for rebuilding flood-affected Afghan refugees’ residences in Azakhel camp.

He said that Dr Jalili was not a true preventative of the Afghan refugees, who, he said, had completely failed to resolve the issues being faced by the Afghan refugees staying in different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He also pointed out that corruption was done in the hajj quota for Afghan refugees. He said that people had been sent for hajj on favouritism and nepotism basis. He said that Dr Jalili had charged Rs10,000 per truck from Afghan refugees before departure to their hometowns in Afghanistan.

Wilayat Khan praised the role of government of Pakistan, United Nations’ High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and other donor agencies for prolonged hosting of Afghan refugees along with provision of financial assistance and livelihood during their stay in Pakistan.

Flanked by members of the Advisory Council, Malik Mumtaz, Malik Zafar and others, Waliyat urged the Pakistan and Afghan governments as well as the UNHCR, and Afghan Commissionerate to remove the Dr Jalili over alleged misuse of his authority and corruption in the funds. He warned that Afghan refugees would not visit their respective centres until the removal of corrupt officials from their positions.

They threatened that if their demand was not met, they would hold protests in front of Afghan embassy and Parliament House.