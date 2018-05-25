Share:

KARACHI - The release of Momina and Duraid Films’ much-awaited and multi-starrer film Parwaaz Hai Junoon has been postponed, keeping in view the broader interest of the industry and plethora of films releasing this Eidul Fitr.

Explaining the move regarding the postponement of the movie, producer of PHJ Momina Duraid said, “There are six films releasing this Eid and currently our industry is not strong enough to support the release of so many films together. It is indeed a reason of concern for all the producers as it will be difficult for the films to breakeven if released together, considering the number of screens and shows available.”

“In the broader interest of the industry, M&D Films has decided to pull out from the Eid race although PHJ is all set to hit theatres as per the initial schedule. We strongly feel that this is the right thing to do in the current scenario and as members of the fraternity, we need to put aside personal agendas and support each other in order to achieve the greater goal.” Duraid added.

Based on Pakistan Air Force, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan and Ahad Raza Mir starrer will now be released on Eidul Azha 2018 worldwide.